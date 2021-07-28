Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Editas Medicine worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $47,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after buying an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,452,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

