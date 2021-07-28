Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 340.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mercury General worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 24.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCY opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.34.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

