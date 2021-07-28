Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 575.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,427 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SmileDirectClub worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

SDC stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

