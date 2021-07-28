Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

