Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 108.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 144,522 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.34% of Tenneco worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter worth $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter worth $117,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Tenneco by 43.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEN opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

