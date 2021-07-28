Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.