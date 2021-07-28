Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,504 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 74,034 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 454,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 65,895 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,316,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 3.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0144 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

