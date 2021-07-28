Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

