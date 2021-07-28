Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Tattooed Chef at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 79.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.03. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TTCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.