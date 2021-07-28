Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Porch Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 390,243 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

