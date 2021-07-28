Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313,331 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Gevo stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.31. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

