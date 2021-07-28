Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $1,354,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 239.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 82.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 27.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $41,353,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.58. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,091 shares of company stock worth $8,701,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

