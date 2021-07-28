Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 39,198 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,198 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alight Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $6,310,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $622.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $631.03. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

