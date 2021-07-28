Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Revolve Group worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Revolve Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

