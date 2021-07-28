Curve DAO Token (CRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $574.26 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $574.26 million and $83.74 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00047725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00739747 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,556,948,175 coins and its circulating supply is 377,891,956 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

