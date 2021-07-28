Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 965,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

