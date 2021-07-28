CustomContractNetwork One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 80.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 74.2% against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $73,880.75 and approximately $25.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00345830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

