Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 189,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

