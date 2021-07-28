CUTcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $238.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $26.08 million and $238.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00030495 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00211353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031500 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,499,970 coins and its circulating supply is 142,499,970 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

