CVS Health (CVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. CVS Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at 7.560-7.680 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.56-7.68 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

