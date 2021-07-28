CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.02. CyrusOne reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

Shares of CONE opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 199.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 410.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after purchasing an additional 867,949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares during the period.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

