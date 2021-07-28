CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.92. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

