CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.27.
Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.92. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.
In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
