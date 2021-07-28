D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 49,531 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,531 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 95,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $68.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

