D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $220.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

