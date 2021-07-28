DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

