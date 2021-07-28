Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $293.49

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $293.49 and last traded at $293.09, with a volume of 38935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $290.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.24. The company has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $3,818,265. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

