Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 6,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 37,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

