Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of 118.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

DNKEY traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 31,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

