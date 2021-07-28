DAOBet (BET) Reaches One Day Volume of $33.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $347,880.65 and $33.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,142.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.60 or 0.01269466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00335545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

