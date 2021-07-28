Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.04

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 68718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

