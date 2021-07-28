Datacoin (DTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,721.87

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $15,721.87 and $20.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040203 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036800 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

