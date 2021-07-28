Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DVDCF. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $13.30 price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

OTCMKTS DVDCF traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

