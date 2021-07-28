Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $13.30 price target on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

