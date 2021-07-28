Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $66,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,263,470 shares of company stock valued at $754,995,123. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $367.81 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $375.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

