Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,656,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.60% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSPE. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $39,645,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,290,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $18,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $16,966,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$11.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSPE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

