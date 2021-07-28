Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,656,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.60% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSPE. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $39,645,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,290,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $18,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $16,966,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$11.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
