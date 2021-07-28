Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,296,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,256,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,376 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after acquiring an additional 537,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

