Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,005,827 Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,005,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 2.21% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Artius Acquisition by 510.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,406,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,469 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its position in Artius Acquisition by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 318,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:AACQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Artius Acquisition Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.