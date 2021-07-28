Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,530.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.63 by $7.63. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

