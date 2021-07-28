Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720,237 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 1.75% of RedBall Acquisition worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,127. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

