Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $21.85 Million in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 341,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,848,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Smartsheet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,083. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,015 shares of company stock valued at $22,482,638. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

