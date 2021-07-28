Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,888,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 3.59% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

CCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. 5,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,807. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

