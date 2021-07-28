Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $60.01 Million Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,928,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,008,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TME. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $159,679,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247,098 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,989,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 894,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,257,256. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

