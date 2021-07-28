Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 404,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,265,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Ally Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 62,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,694. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

