Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $860,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2,295.2% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 75.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 67,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 242.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 410,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,744,000 after buying an additional 290,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 106,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $518,692.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,857.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,071,934 shares of company stock worth $77,064,156. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

