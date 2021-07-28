Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,446,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,265,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.86% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMR traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. 2,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

