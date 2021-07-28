Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,000 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,894,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $7.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $786.68. 72 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,668. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $829.30. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.27 and a twelve month high of $901.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

