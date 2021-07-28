Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 985,354 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985,354 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.69% of Paramount Group worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $179,734,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 538.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 149.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Paramount Group by 53.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 1,100,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,706,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 1,077,096 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 13,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.