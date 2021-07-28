Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in HubSpot by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $587.47. 2,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,073. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.48 and a 12-month high of $616.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $551.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -292.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.29.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

