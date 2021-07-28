Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,560,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 3.33% of NextGen Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 50.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGAC shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGAC remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. 3,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

