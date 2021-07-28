DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.49. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.

DBVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $617.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.